Tervix _TZE284_6kijc7nd
|Model
|_TZE284_6kijc7nd
|Vendor
|Tervix
|Description
|Tervix Zigbee thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), local_temperature, mode, run_mode, week_program_periods, factory_reset, child_lock, window_state, working_status, window_check, frost_protection, sensor_choose, humidity_control, humidity, week_schedule, window_open_detection_time, window_open_detection_temp, window_open_delay_time, upper_temp, temperature_correction, switch_sensitivity, floor_temp_protection, floor_low_protection
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Local temperature (numeric)
Current temperature measured by the thermostat.. Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
manual,
program.
Run mode (enum)
Operation mode of the thermostat (heat or cool).. Value can be found in the published state on the
run_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"run_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
heat_mode,
cool_mode.
Week program periods (enum)
Number of program periods per week (read-only).. Value can be found in the published state on the
week_program_periods property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
periods_4.
Factory reset (binary)
WARNING: Restores the device to factory settings. All configurations will be lost.. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables or disables the child lock feature.. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Window state (enum)
Indicates whether the window is open or closed.. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
open,
close.
Working status (enum)
Current working status of the thermostat.. Value can be found in the published state on the
working_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Keeping Warm,
Working.
Window check (binary)
Checks whether the window is open or closed.. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_check property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_check": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON window check is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Frost protection (binary)
Enables frost protection mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Sensor choose (enum)
Selects between internal or external temperature sensors.. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_choose property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_choose": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
in,
out.
Humidity control (binary)
Controls the humidity protection feature.. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_control property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_control": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON humidity control is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Humidity (numeric)
Displays the current relative humidity level in percentage.. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Week schedule (text)
Weekly schedule: structured format like - Monday: [{"time":"06:30","temp":20.0},...].. Value can be found in the published state on the
week_schedule property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"week_schedule": NEW_VALUE}.
Window open detection time (numeric)
Window open detection threshold in minutes.. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open_detection_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_open_detection_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
min.
Window open detection temp (numeric)
Temperature threshold for window open detection.. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open_detection_temp property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_open_detection_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
4. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window open delay time (numeric)
Delay time for triggering window open detection (minutes).. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open_delay_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_open_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
min.
Upper temp (numeric)
Set the upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
upper_temp property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"upper_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
35 and the maximum value is
95. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature correction (numeric)
Temperature calibration adjustment.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_correction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_correction": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-9 and the maximum value is
9. The unit of this value is
°C.
Switch sensitivity (numeric)
Temperature difference threshold to trigger switching.. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor temp protection (numeric)
Maximum allowed floor temperature for protection.. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temp_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_temp_protection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor low protection (numeric)
Minimum allowed floor temperature for protection.. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_low_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_low_protection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.