Tervix _TZE284_6kijc7nd

VendorTervix
DescriptionTervix Zigbee thermostat
Exposesclimate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), local_temperature, mode, run_mode, week_program_periods, factory_reset, child_lock, window_state, working_status, window_check, frost_protection, sensor_choose, humidity_control, humidity, week_schedule, window_open_detection_time, window_open_detection_temp, window_open_delay_time, upper_temp, temperature_correction, switch_sensitivity, floor_temp_protection, floor_low_protection
  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Local temperature (numeric)

Current temperature measured by the thermostat.. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Mode (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: manual, program.

Run mode (enum)

Operation mode of the thermostat (heat or cool).. Value can be found in the published state on the run_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"run_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: heat_mode, cool_mode.

Week program periods (enum)

Number of program periods per week (read-only).. Value can be found in the published state on the week_program_periods property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: periods_4.

Factory reset (binary)

WARNING: Restores the device to factory settings. All configurations will be lost.. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON factory reset is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Enables or disables the child lock feature.. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Window state (enum)

Indicates whether the window is open or closed.. Value can be found in the published state on the window_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: open, close.

Working status (enum)

Current working status of the thermostat.. Value can be found in the published state on the working_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: Keeping Warm, Working.

Window check (binary)

Checks whether the window is open or closed.. Value can be found in the published state on the window_check property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_check": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON window check is ON, if OFF OFF.

Frost protection (binary)

Enables frost protection mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sensor choose (enum)

Selects between internal or external temperature sensors.. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_choose property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_choose": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: in, out.

Humidity control (binary)

Controls the humidity protection feature.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_control property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_control": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON humidity control is ON, if OFF OFF.

Humidity (numeric)

Displays the current relative humidity level in percentage.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Week schedule (text)

Weekly schedule: structured format like - Monday: [{"time":"06:30","temp":20.0},...].. Value can be found in the published state on the week_schedule property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"week_schedule": NEW_VALUE}.

Window open detection time (numeric)

Window open detection threshold in minutes.. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_detection_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_detection_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is min.

Window open detection temp (numeric)

Temperature threshold for window open detection.. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_detection_temp property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_detection_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 4. The unit of this value is °C.

Window open delay time (numeric)

Delay time for triggering window open detection (minutes).. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_delay_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is min.

Upper temp (numeric)

Set the upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the upper_temp property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 35 and the maximum value is 95. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature correction (numeric)

Temperature calibration adjustment.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_correction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_correction": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9. The unit of this value is °C.

Switch sensitivity (numeric)

Temperature difference threshold to trigger switching.. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is °C.

Floor temp protection (numeric)

Maximum allowed floor temperature for protection.. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temp_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_temp_protection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Floor low protection (numeric)

Minimum allowed floor temperature for protection.. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_low_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_low_protection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.