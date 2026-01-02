Tuya _TZE204_w2vunxzm
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Pressure (numeric)
The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
hPa.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Display brightness (numeric)
Display brightness level (0 = off). Value can be found in the published state on the
display_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.