Tuya _TZE204_w2vunxzm

Model_TZE204_w2vunxzm
VendorTuya
DescriptionAir pressure sensor
Exposespressure, temperature, display_brightness
PictureTuya _TZE204_w2vunxzm

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Pressure (numeric)

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is hPa.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Display brightness (numeric)

Display brightness level (0 = off). Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8.