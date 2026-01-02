Tuya _TZE204_w2vunxzm

Model _TZE204_w2vunxzm Vendor Tuya Description Air pressure sensor Exposes pressure, temperature, display_brightness Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is hPa .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .