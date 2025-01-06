iHseno _TZ3000_lzdjjfss

Model_TZ3000_lzdjjfss
VendoriHseno
DescriptionVibration sensor
Exposesbattery, voltage, vibration, sensitivity
PictureiHseno _TZ3000_lzdjjfss

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • vibration_timeout: Time in seconds after which vibration is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Vibration (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of the sensor (0 = highest sensitivity, 50 = lowest sensitivity). Press button on the device right before changing this. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50.