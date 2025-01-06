iHseno _TZ3000_lzdjjfss
|Model
|_TZ3000_lzdjjfss
|Vendor
|iHseno
|Description
|Vibration sensor
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, vibration, sensitivity
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
vibration_timeout: Time in seconds after which vibration is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of the sensor (0 = highest sensitivity, 50 = lowest sensitivity). Press button on the device right before changing this. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
50.