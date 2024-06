The device has a potentially deathly flaw. The mains power supply is based on a simple buck converter where neutral of the mains input is referencing GND on the sensor connector.

This device should only be powered by an isolated power supply via the micro-USB port.

# Temperature and Humidity sensing

The device comes in bundles with what looks like a DHT-22 and a DS18B20 style temperature probe is also offered in a bundle.