Mumubiz TYZGTH1CH-D1RF

Model TYZGTH1CH-D1RF Vendor Mumubiz Description Smart switch with temperature/humidity sensor Exposes switch (state), power_outage_memory, lock (state), temperature, humidity, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_sensitivity, manual_mode, auto_settings, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

# On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

# Power outage memory (enum)

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , restore .

# Child lock (lock)

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity calibration (numeric)

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is % .

# Temperature sensitivity (numeric)

Temperature sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 1 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity sensitivity (numeric)

Humidity sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is % .

# Manual mode (binary)

Manual mode or automatic. Value can be found in the published state on the manual_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON manual mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Auto settings (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_settings": {"enabled": VALUE, "temp_greater_then": VALUE, "temp_greater_value": VALUE, "temp_lower_then": VALUE, "temp_lower_value": VALUE}}

enabled (enum): Enable auto settings allowed values: on , off , none

(enum): Enable auto settings allowed values: , , temp_greater_then (enum): Greater action allowed values: on , off , none

(enum): Greater action allowed values: , , temp_greater_value (numeric): Temperature greater than value min value is -20, max value is 80, unit is *C

(numeric): Temperature greater than value min value is -20, max value is 80, unit is *C temp_lower_then (enum): Lower action allowed values: on , off , none

(enum): Lower action allowed values: , , temp_lower_value (numeric): Temperature lower than value min value is -20, max value is 80, unit is *C