Scimagic TYONOFFTS
|Model
|TYONOFFTS
|Vendor
|Scimagic
|Description
|Smart switch with temperature sensor
|Exposes
|switch (state), temperature, temperature_calibration, temperature_range, auto_work, temperature_target, mode, delay, delay_time
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature range (numeric)
Keep the temperature in a range. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Auto work (binary)
Auto work mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_work property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_work": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto work is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Temperature target (numeric)
Temperature target. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_target property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_target": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-100 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.
Mode (enum)
Work mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Heating,
Cooling.
Delay (binary)
Switch delay time mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delay": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON delay is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Delay time (numeric)
Switch delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the
delay_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
minute.