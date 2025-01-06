Scimagic TYONOFFTS

Model TYONOFFTS Vendor Scimagic Description Smart switch with temperature sensor Exposes switch (state), temperature, temperature_calibration, temperature_range, auto_work, temperature_target, mode, delay, delay_time Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Keep the temperature in a range. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Auto work mode. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_work property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_work": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto work is ON, if OFF OFF.

Temperature target. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_target property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_target": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

Work mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Heating , Cooling .

Switch delay time mode. Value can be found in the published state on the delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delay": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON delay is ON, if OFF OFF.