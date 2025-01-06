Scimagic TYONOFFTS

ModelTYONOFFTS
VendorScimagic
DescriptionSmart switch with temperature sensor
Exposesswitch (state), temperature, temperature_calibration, temperature_range, auto_work, temperature_target, mode, delay, delay_time
PictureScimagic TYONOFFTS

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature range (numeric)

Keep the temperature in a range. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is °C.

Auto work (binary)

Auto work mode. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_work property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_work": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON auto work is ON, if OFF OFF.

Temperature target (numeric)

Temperature target. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_target property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_target": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is °C.

Mode (enum)

Work mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Heating, Cooling.

Delay (binary)

Switch delay time mode. Value can be found in the published state on the delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delay": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON delay is ON, if OFF OFF.

Delay time (numeric)

Switch delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the delay_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is minute.