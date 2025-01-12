THALEOS TWC-R01
|Model
|TWC-R01
|Vendor
|THALEOS
|Description
|Smart thermostat for electric heater with pilot wire
|Exposes
|pilot_wire_mode, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, eco_mode, open_window, open_window_temperature, power, voltage, current, energy, energy_today, energy_yesterday, device_mode_type
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Pilot wire mode (enum)
Controls the target temperature of the heater, with respect to the temperature set on that heater. Possible values: comfort (target temperature = heater set temperature) eco (target temperature = heater set temperature - 3.5°C), frost_protection (target temperature = 7 to 8°C), off (heater stops heating), and the less commonly used comfort_-1 (target temperature = heater set temperature - 1°C), comfort_-2 (target temperature = heater set temperature - 2°C),.. Value can be found in the published state on the
pilot_wire_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pilot_wire_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pilot_wire_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
comfort,
eco,
antifrost,
off,
comfort_1,
comfort_2.
Local temperature (numeric)
Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"local_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Local temperature calibration (numeric)
Set temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-8 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco mode (binary)
Enables/disables the weekly program.. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eco mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Open window (binary)
Enables/disables the status on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON open window is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Open window temperature (numeric)
Open window temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy today (numeric)
Energy consumed today. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_today property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy yesterday (numeric)
Energy consumed yesterday. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_yesterday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Device mode type (binary)
Set pilot wire mode to 6 (includes comfort 1 & 2).. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_mode_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_mode_type": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON device mode type is ON, if
OFF OFF.