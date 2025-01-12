THALEOS TWC-R01

Model TWC-R01 Vendor THALEOS Description Smart thermostat for electric heater with pilot wire Exposes pilot_wire_mode, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, eco_mode, open_window, open_window_temperature, power, voltage, current, energy, energy_today, energy_yesterday, device_mode_type Picture

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Controls the target temperature of the heater, with respect to the temperature set on that heater. Possible values: comfort (target temperature = heater set temperature) eco (target temperature = heater set temperature - 3.5°C), frost_protection (target temperature = 7 to 8°C), off (heater stops heating), and the less commonly used comfort_-1 (target temperature = heater set temperature - 1°C), comfort_-2 (target temperature = heater set temperature - 2°C),.. Value can be found in the published state on the pilot_wire_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pilot_wire_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pilot_wire_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: comfort , eco , antifrost , off , comfort_1 , comfort_2 .

Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Set temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -8 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is °C .

Enables/disables the weekly program.. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eco mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables/disables the status on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON open window is ON, if OFF OFF.

Open window temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy consumed today. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_today property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy consumed yesterday. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_yesterday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .