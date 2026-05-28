Tuya TS130F_xbexmf8h

Model TS130F_xbexmf8h Vendor Tuya Description Blind/curtain motor controller Exposes cover (state, position), moving, motor_reversal, calibration, calibration_time, backlight_mode Picture

Press the stop button for 10 seconds to enter pairing mode.

Press the open button on the switch, wait until the blind is completely open.

Press the stop button on the switch.

Put the device into calibration mode, see below.

Press the close button on the switch, wait until the blind is fully closed.

Press the stop button on the switch.

Disable the calibration mode, see below.

This device does not support indicator mode. The backlight LED is a simple on/off control only.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value can be found in the published state on the moving property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: UP , STOP , DOWN .

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON motor reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .