Lonsonho TS130F_dual

Model TS130F_dual Vendor Lonsonho Description Dual curtain/blind module Exposes moving, calibration_time, cover (state, position), calibration, motor_reversal, linkquality Picture

Press on pair button for 10 seconds to enter pairing mode

Press the open button on the switch, wait until the curtains are completely open.

Press the same button on the switch again to 'stop'.

Put the device into calibration mode, see below.

Press the close button on the switch, wait until curtains are fully closed.

Press the same button on the switch.

Disable the calibration mode, see below.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

# Moving (enum, left endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the moving_left property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: UP , STOP , DOWN .

# Moving (enum, right endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the moving_right property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: UP , STOP , DOWN .

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time_left property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is S .

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time_right property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is S .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_left property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "OPEN"} , {"state_left": "CLOSE"} , {"state_left": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_left": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

# Calibration (binary, left endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_left property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_left": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_left": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal_left property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal_left": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal_left": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON motor_reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_right property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "OPEN"} , {"state_right": "CLOSE"} , {"state_right": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_right": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

# Calibration (binary, right endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_right property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_right": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_right": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal_right property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal_right": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal_right": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON motor_reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.