Lonsonho TS130F_dual
|Model
|TS130F_dual
|Vendor
|Lonsonho
|Description
|Dual curtain/blind module
|Exposes
|moving, calibration_time, cover (state, position), calibration, motor_reversal, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press on pair button for 10 seconds to enter pairing mode
Calibration
- Press the open button on the switch, wait until the curtains are completely open.
- Press the same button on the switch again to 'stop'.
- Put the device into calibration mode, see below.
- Press the close button on the switch, wait until curtains are fully closed.
- Press the same button on the switch.
- Disable the calibration mode, see below.
Options
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Moving (enum, left endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
moving_left property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
UP,
STOP,
DOWN.
Moving (enum, right endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
moving_right property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
UP,
STOP,
DOWN.
Calibration_time (numeric, left endpoint)
Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_time_left property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
S.
Calibration_time (numeric, right endpoint)
Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_time_right property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
S.
Cover (left endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "OPEN"},
{"state_left": "CLOSE"},
{"state_left": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_left": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Calibration (binary, left endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_left": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON calibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Motor_reversal (binary, left endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_reversal_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_reversal_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_reversal_left": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON motor_reversal is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Cover (right endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "OPEN"},
{"state_right": "CLOSE"},
{"state_right": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_right": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Calibration (binary, right endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_right": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON calibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Motor_reversal (binary, right endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_reversal_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_reversal_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_reversal_right": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON motor_reversal is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.