Zigbee2MQTT

Lonsonho TS130F_dual

ModelTS130F_dual
VendorLonsonho
DescriptionDual curtain/blind module
Exposesmoving, calibration_time, cover (state, position), calibration, motor_reversal, linkquality
PictureLonsonho TS130F_dual

Notes

Pairing

Press on pair button for 10 seconds to enter pairing mode

Calibration

  • Press the open button on the switch, wait until the curtains are completely open.
  • Press the same button on the switch again to 'stop'.
  • Put the device into calibration mode, see below.
  • Press the close button on the switch, wait until curtains are fully closed.
  • Press the same button on the switch.
  • Disable the calibration mode, see below.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Moving (enum, left endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the moving_left property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: UP, STOP, DOWN.

Moving (enum, right endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the moving_right property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: UP, STOP, DOWN.

Calibration_time (numeric, left endpoint)

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time_left property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is S.

Calibration_time (numeric, right endpoint)

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time_right property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is S.

Cover (left endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_left property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "OPEN"}, {"state_left": "CLOSE"}, {"state_left": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_left": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Calibration (binary, left endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_left property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_left": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_left": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Motor_reversal (binary, left endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal_left property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal_left": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal_left": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON motor_reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.

Cover (right endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_right property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "OPEN"}, {"state_right": "CLOSE"}, {"state_right": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_right": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Calibration (binary, right endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_right property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_right": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_right": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Motor_reversal (binary, right endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal_right property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal_right": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal_right": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON motor_reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.