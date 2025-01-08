Girier TS130F_GIRIER_DUAL

ModelTS130F_GIRIER_DUAL
VendorGirier
DescriptionDual smart curtain switch
Exposesmoving, calibration_time, cover (state, position), calibration, motor_reversal
PictureGirier TS130F_GIRIER_DUAL

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Moving (enum, left endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the moving_left property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: UP, STOP, DOWN.

Moving (enum, right endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the moving_right property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: UP, STOP, DOWN.

Calibration time (numeric, left endpoint)

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time_left property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_time_left": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_time_left": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 500. The unit of this value is s.

Calibration time (numeric, right endpoint)

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time_right property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_time_right": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_time_right": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 500. The unit of this value is s.

Cover (left endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_left property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "OPEN"}, {"state_left": "CLOSE"}, {"state_left": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_left": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Calibration (binary, left endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_left property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_left": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_left": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Motor reversal (binary, left endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal_left property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal_left": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal_left": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON motor reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.

Cover (right endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_right property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "OPEN"}, {"state_right": "CLOSE"}, {"state_right": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_right": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Calibration (binary, right endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_right property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_right": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_right": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Motor reversal (binary, right endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal_right property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal_right": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal_right": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON motor reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.