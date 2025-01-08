Girier TS130F_GIRIER_DUAL

Model TS130F_GIRIER_DUAL Vendor Girier Description Dual smart curtain switch Exposes moving, calibration_time, cover (state, position), calibration, motor_reversal Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Value can be found in the published state on the moving_left property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: UP , STOP , DOWN .

Value can be found in the published state on the moving_right property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: UP , STOP , DOWN .

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time_left property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_time_left": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_time_left": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 500 . The unit of this value is s .

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time_right property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_time_right": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_time_right": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 500 . The unit of this value is s .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_left property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "OPEN"} , {"state_left": "CLOSE"} , {"state_left": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_left": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_left property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_left": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_left": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal_left property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal_left": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal_left": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON motor reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_right property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "OPEN"} , {"state_right": "CLOSE"} , {"state_right": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_right": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_right property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_right": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_right": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.