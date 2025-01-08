Girier TS130F_GIRIER_DUAL
|Model
|TS130F_GIRIER_DUAL
|Vendor
|Girier
|Description
|Dual smart curtain switch
|Exposes
|moving, calibration_time, cover (state, position), calibration, motor_reversal
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Moving (enum, left endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
moving_left property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
UP,
STOP,
DOWN.
Moving (enum, right endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
moving_right property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
UP,
STOP,
DOWN.
Calibration time (numeric, left endpoint)
Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_time_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_time_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_time_left": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
s.
Calibration time (numeric, right endpoint)
Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_time_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_time_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_time_right": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
s.
Cover (left endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "OPEN"},
{"state_left": "CLOSE"},
{"state_left": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_left": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Calibration (binary, left endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_left": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON calibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Motor reversal (binary, left endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_reversal_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_reversal_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_reversal_left": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON motor reversal is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Cover (right endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "OPEN"},
{"state_right": "CLOSE"},
{"state_right": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_right": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Calibration (binary, right endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_right": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON calibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Motor reversal (binary, right endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_reversal_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_reversal_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_reversal_right": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON motor reversal is ON, if
OFF OFF.