Girier TS130F_GIRIER

ModelTS130F_GIRIER
VendorGirier
DescriptionSmart curtain switch
Exposescover (state, position), calibration_time, moving, motor_reversal, linkquality
PictureGirier TS130F_GIRIER

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Calibration time (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_time": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Moving (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the moving property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: UP, STOP, DOWN.

Motor reversal (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON motor reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.