# TuYa TS130F

Model TS130F Vendor TuYa Description Curtain/blind switch Exposes cover (state, position), moving, calibration, motor_reversal, backlight_mode, calibration_time, linkquality Picture White-label LoraTap SC400

Press on stop button for 10 seconds to enter pairing mode

Press the open button on the switch, wait until the curtains are completely open.

Press the pause button on the switch.

Put the device into calibration mode, see below.

Press the close button on the switch, wait until curtains are fully closed.

Press the pause button on the switch.

Disable the calibration mode, see below.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value can be found in the published state on the moving property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: UP , STOP , DOWN .

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON motor_reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"backlight_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: LOW , MEDIUM , HIGH .

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is S .