Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS110E_1gang_1

ModelTS110E_1gang_1
VendorTuYa
Description1 channel dimmer
Exposeslight (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), power_on_behavior, switch_type, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS110E_1gang_1

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Power_on_behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, previous, on.

Switch_type (enum)

Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, state, momentary.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.