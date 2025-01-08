Tuya TS0601_water_valve

ModelTS0601_water_valve
VendorTuya
DescriptionUltrasonic water meter valve
Exposesswitch (state), water_consumed, flow_rate, temperature, voltage, auto_clean
PictureTuya TS0601_water_valve

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • water_consumed_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for water_consumed, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • water_consumed_calibration: Calibrates the water_consumed value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • flow_rate_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for flow_rate, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • flow_rate_calibration: Calibrates the flow_rate value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Water consumed (numeric)

Total water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is .

Flow rate (numeric)

Instantaneous water flow rate. Value can be found in the published state on the flow_rate property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is m³/h.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Auto clean (binary)

Auto clean mode. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_clean property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_clean": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true auto clean is ON, if false OFF.