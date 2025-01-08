Tuya TS0601_water_valve

Model TS0601_water_valve Vendor Tuya Description Ultrasonic water meter valve Exposes switch (state), water_consumed, flow_rate, temperature, voltage, auto_clean Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

water_consumed_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for water_consumed, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

water_consumed_calibration : Calibrates the water_consumed value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

flow_rate_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for flow_rate, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

flow_rate_calibration : Calibrates the flow_rate value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Total water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Instantaneous water flow rate. Value can be found in the published state on the flow_rate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³/h .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .