Tuya TS0601_water_valve
|Model
|TS0601_water_valve
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Ultrasonic water meter valve
|Exposes
|switch (state), water_consumed, flow_rate, temperature, voltage, auto_clean
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
water_consumed_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for water_consumed, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
water_consumed_calibration: Calibrates the water_consumed value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
flow_rate_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for flow_rate, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
flow_rate_calibration: Calibrates the flow_rate value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Water consumed (numeric)
Total water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Flow rate (numeric)
Instantaneous water flow rate. Value can be found in the published state on the
flow_rate property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³/h.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Auto clean (binary)
Auto clean mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_clean property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_clean": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true auto clean is ON, if
false OFF.