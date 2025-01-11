Tuya TS0601_water_meter

Model TS0601_water_meter Vendor Tuya Description Ultrasonic water meter Exposes water_consumed, month_consumption, daily_consumption, flow_rate, reverse_water_consumed, report_period, meter_id, temperature, voltage, fault Picture

water_consumed_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for water_consumed, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

water_consumed_calibration : Calibrates the water_consumed value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

month_consumption_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for month_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

month_consumption_calibration : Calibrates the month_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

daily_consumption_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for daily_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

daily_consumption_calibration : Calibrates the daily_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

flow_rate_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for flow_rate, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

flow_rate_calibration : Calibrates the flow_rate value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

reverse_water_consumed_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for reverse_water_consumed, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

reverse_water_consumed_calibration : Calibrates the reverse_water_consumed value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Total water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Monthly water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the month_consumption property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Daily water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the daily_consumption property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Instantaneous flow rate. Value can be found in the published state on the flow_rate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³/h .

Reverse water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_water_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Report period. Value can be found in the published state on the report_period property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_period": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1h , 2h , 3h , 4h , 6h , 8h , 12h , 24h .

Meter identification number. Value can be found in the published state on the meter_id property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .