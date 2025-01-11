Tuya TS0601_water_meter
|Model
|TS0601_water_meter
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Ultrasonic water meter
|Exposes
|water_consumed, month_consumption, daily_consumption, flow_rate, reverse_water_consumed, report_period, meter_id, temperature, voltage, fault
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
water_consumed_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for water_consumed, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
water_consumed_calibration: Calibrates the water_consumed value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
month_consumption_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for month_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
month_consumption_calibration: Calibrates the month_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
daily_consumption_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for daily_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
daily_consumption_calibration: Calibrates the daily_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
flow_rate_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for flow_rate, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
flow_rate_calibration: Calibrates the flow_rate value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
reverse_water_consumed_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for reverse_water_consumed, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
reverse_water_consumed_calibration: Calibrates the reverse_water_consumed value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Water consumed (numeric)
Total water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Month consumption (numeric)
Monthly water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the
month_consumption property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Daily consumption (numeric)
Daily water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the
daily_consumption property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Flow rate (numeric)
Instantaneous flow rate. Value can be found in the published state on the
flow_rate property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³/h.
Reverse water consumed (numeric)
Reverse water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Report period (enum)
Report period. Value can be found in the published state on the
report_period property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report_period": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1h,
2h,
3h,
4h,
6h,
8h,
12h,
24h.
Meter id (text)
Meter identification number. Value can be found in the published state on the
meter_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Fault (enum)
Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_fault,
battery_alarm,
magnetism_alarm,
cover_alarm,
credit_alarm,
switch_gaps_alarm,
meter_body_alarm,
abnormal_water_alarm,
arrearage_alarm,
overflow_alarm,
revflow_alarm,
over_pre_alarm,
empty_pipe_alarm,
transducer_alarm.