Tuya TS0601_water_meter

ModelTS0601_water_meter
VendorTuya
DescriptionUltrasonic water meter
Exposeswater_consumed, month_consumption, daily_consumption, flow_rate, reverse_water_consumed, report_period, meter_id, temperature, voltage, fault
PictureTuya TS0601_water_meter

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • water_consumed_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for water_consumed, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • water_consumed_calibration: Calibrates the water_consumed value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • month_consumption_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for month_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • month_consumption_calibration: Calibrates the month_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • daily_consumption_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for daily_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • daily_consumption_calibration: Calibrates the daily_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • flow_rate_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for flow_rate, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • flow_rate_calibration: Calibrates the flow_rate value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • reverse_water_consumed_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for reverse_water_consumed, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • reverse_water_consumed_calibration: Calibrates the reverse_water_consumed value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Water consumed (numeric)

Total water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is .

Month consumption (numeric)

Monthly water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the month_consumption property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is .

Daily consumption (numeric)

Daily water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the daily_consumption property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is .

Flow rate (numeric)

Instantaneous flow rate. Value can be found in the published state on the flow_rate property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is m³/h.

Reverse water consumed (numeric)

Reverse water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is .

Report period (enum)

Report period. Value can be found in the published state on the report_period property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_period": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 1h, 2h, 3h, 4h, 6h, 8h, 12h, 24h.

Meter id (text)

Meter identification number. Value can be found in the published state on the meter_id property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Fault (enum)

Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_fault, battery_alarm, magnetism_alarm, cover_alarm, credit_alarm, switch_gaps_alarm, meter_body_alarm, abnormal_water_alarm, arrearage_alarm, overflow_alarm, revflow_alarm, over_pre_alarm, empty_pipe_alarm, transducer_alarm.