TuYa TS0601_temperature_humidity_sensor_1

Model TS0601_temperature_humidity_sensor_1 Vendor TuYa Description Temperature & humidity sensor Exposes temperature, humidity, battery, battery_low, battery_level, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the pairing button on top for 5 seconds. When the signal icon flashes fast, release the button. It will search 20 seconds for network. The signal icon will stay once connected to indicate successful connection

Pressing more than 10 secons cancels the pairing.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , middle , high .