TuYa TS0601_temperature_humidity_sensor_1
|Model
|TS0601_temperature_humidity_sensor_1
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Temperature & humidity sensor
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, battery, battery_low, battery_level, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the pairing button on top for 5 seconds. When the signal icon flashes fast, release the button. It will search 20 seconds for network. The signal icon will stay once connected to indicate successful connection
Pressing more than 10 secons cancels the pairing.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_level (enum)
Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.