TuYa TS0601_temperature_humidity_sensor_1

Model TS0601_temperature_humidity_sensor_1 Vendor Tuya Description Temperature & humidity sensor Exposes temperature, humidity, battery Picture

Press and hold the pairing button on top for 5 seconds. When the signal icon flashes fast, release the button. It will search 20 seconds for network. The signal icon will stay once connected to indicate a successful connection.

Pressing more than 10 seconds cancels the pairing.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .