TuYa TS0601_smart_human_presence_sensor_1

Model TS0601_smart_human_presence_sensor_1 Vendor TuYa Description Smart Human presence sensor Exposes illuminance_lux, presence, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, minimum_range, maximum_range, detection_delay, fading_time, self_test, linkquality Picture

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

Minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the minimum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.5 . The unit of this value is m .

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the maximum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.5 . The unit of this value is m .

Detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1500 . The unit of this value is s .

Self_test, possible resuts: checking, check_success, check_failure, others, comm_fault, radar_fault.. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: checking , check_success , check_failure , others , comm_fault , radar_fault .