TuYa TS0601_smart_air_house_keeper

Model TS0601_smart_air_house_keeper Vendor TuYa Description Smart air house keeper Exposes temperature, humidity, co2, voc, formaldehyd, pm25, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

co2_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for co2, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voc_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voc, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voc_calibration : Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

formaldehyd_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for formaldehyd, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

formaldehyd_calibration : Calibrates the formaldehyd value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pm25_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pm25, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

pm25_calibration : Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

The measured formaldehyd value. Value can be found in the published state on the formaldehyd property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 999 . The unit of this value is µg/m³ .