TuYa TS0601_smart_air_house_keeper

Model TS0601_smart_air_house_keeper Vendor Tuya Description Smart air house keeper Exposes temperature, humidity, co2, voc, formaldehyd, pm25 Picture

The Device only provides an estimated CO2 value (aka eCO2) based on the two Sensors inside KQM6600TA (A chinese TVOC sensor) and the DHT20.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voc_calibration : Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

formaldehyd_calibration : Calibrates the formaldehyd value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pm25_calibration : Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppb .

The measured formaldehyd value. Value can be found in the published state on the formaldehyd property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .