TuYa TS0601_rcbo

Model TS0601_rcbo Vendor Tuya Description DIN mount RCBO with smart energy metering Exposes meter_number, state, alarm, trip, child_lock, power_on_behavior, countdown_timer, voltage_rms, current, current_average, power, voltage, energy, temperature, power_l1, power_l2, power_l3, energy_consumed, clear_device_data, self_test_auto_days, self_test_auto_hours, self_test_auto, self_test, over_temperature_threshold, over_temperature_trip, over_temperature_alarm, over_voltage_threshold, over_voltage_trip, over_voltage_alarm, under_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_trip, under_voltage_alarm, over_current_threshold, over_current_trip, over_current_alarm, over_leakage_current_threshold, over_leakage_current_trip, over_leakage_current_alarm Picture White-label HOCH ZJSBL7-100Z, WDYK ZJSBL7-100Z

How to use device type specific configuration

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Meter number. Value can be found in the published state on the meter_number property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

State. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm text. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Trip. Value can be found in the published state on the trip property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trip": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals trip trip is ON, if clear OFF.

Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Power on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Countdown timer. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_timer property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Voltage RMS. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_rms property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Current average. Value can be found in the published state on the current_average property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Instantaneous measured power on phase 1. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power on phase 2. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power on phase 3. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Clear device data. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_device_data": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ``.

Days between automatic self tests. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_auto_days property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is d .

Hour of the day at which the automatic self test runs. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_auto_hours property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is h .

Automatic self test enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_auto property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON self test auto is ON, if OFF OFF.

Self test running. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals test self test is ON, if clear OFF.

Over temperature threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 30 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

Trip on over temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the over_temperature_trip property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_temperature_trip": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over temperature trip is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm on over temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the over_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over temperature alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over voltage threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 200 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is V .

Trip on over voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_trip property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_trip": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over voltage trip is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm on over voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over voltage alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Under voltage threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 100 and the maximum value is 215 . The unit of this value is V .

Trip on under voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_trip property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_trip": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON under voltage trip is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm on under voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON under voltage alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over current threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is A .

Trip on over current. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_trip property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_trip": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over current trip is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm on over current. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over current alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over leakage current threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_leakage_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_leakage_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is mA .

Trip on over leakage current. Value can be found in the published state on the over_leakage_current_trip property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_leakage_current_trip": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over leakage current trip is ON, if OFF OFF.