Tuya TS0601_rcbo
|Model
|TS0601_rcbo
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|DIN mount RCBO with smart energy metering
|Exposes
|meter_number, state, alarm, trip, child_lock, power_on_behavior, countdown_timer, voltage_rms, current, current_average, power, voltage, energy, temperature, power_l1, power_l2, power_l3, energy_consumed, clear_device_data, self_test_auto_days, self_test_auto_hours, self_test_auto, self_test, over_temperature_threshold, over_temperature_trip, over_temperature_alarm, over_voltage_threshold, over_voltage_trip, over_voltage_alarm, under_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_trip, under_voltage_alarm, over_current_threshold, over_current_trip, over_current_alarm, over_leakage_current_threshold, over_leakage_current_trip, over_leakage_current_alarm
|Picture
|White-label
|HOCH ZJSBL7-100Z, WDYK ZJSBL7-100Z
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Meter number (text)
Meter number. Value can be found in the published state on the
meter_number property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
State (binary)
State. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Alarm (text)
Alarm text. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Trip (binary)
Trip. Value can be found in the published state on the
trip property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trip": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
trip trip is ON, if
clear OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Power on behavior (enum)
Power on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Countdown timer (numeric)
Countdown timer. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_timer property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Voltage rms (numeric)
Voltage RMS. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_rms property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current average (numeric)
Current average. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_average property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power l1 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power l2 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power l3 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy consumed (numeric)
Consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Clear device data (enum)
Clear device data. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_device_data": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ``.
Self test auto days (numeric)
Days between automatic self tests. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test_auto_days property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
d.
Self test auto hours (numeric)
Hour of the day at which the automatic self test runs. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test_auto_hours property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
h.
Self test auto (binary)
Automatic self test enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test_auto property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON self test auto is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Self test (binary)
Self test running. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
test self test is ON, if
clear OFF.
Over temperature threshold (numeric)
Over temperature threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
30 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.
Over temperature trip (binary)
Trip on over temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_temperature_trip property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_temperature_trip": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over temperature trip is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over temperature alarm (binary)
Alarm on over temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over temperature alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over voltage threshold (numeric)
Over voltage threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
200 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
V.
Over voltage trip (binary)
Trip on over voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_trip property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_trip": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over voltage trip is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over voltage alarm (binary)
Alarm on over voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over voltage alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Under voltage threshold (numeric)
Under voltage threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
100 and the maximum value is
215. The unit of this value is
V.
Under voltage trip (binary)
Trip on under voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_trip property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_trip": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON under voltage trip is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Under voltage alarm (binary)
Alarm on under voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON under voltage alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over current threshold (numeric)
Over current threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
A.
Over current trip (binary)
Trip on over current. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_trip property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_trip": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over current trip is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over current alarm (binary)
Alarm on over current. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over current alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over leakage current threshold (numeric)
Over leakage current threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_leakage_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_leakage_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
mA.
Over leakage current trip (binary)
Trip on over leakage current. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_leakage_current_trip property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_leakage_current_trip": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over leakage current trip is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over leakage current alarm (binary)
Alarm on over leakage current. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_leakage_current_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_leakage_current_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over leakage current alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.