TuYa TS0601_rcbo
|Model
|TS0601_rcbo
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|DIN mount RCBO with smart energy metering
|Exposes
|meter_number, state, alarm, trip, child_lock, power_on_behavior, countdown_timer, voltage_rms, current, current_average, power, voltage, energy, temperature, energy_consumed, clear_device_data, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|HOCH ZJSBL7-100Z, WDYK ZJSBL7-100Z
Exposes
Meter_number (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
meter_number property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
State (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Alarm (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Trip (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
trip property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trip": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
trip trip is ON, if
clear OFF.
Child_lock (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child_lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Countdown_timer (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_timer property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Voltage_rms (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_rms property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current_average (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
current_average property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Energy_consumed (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Clear_device_data (enum)
Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_device_data": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ``.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.