TuYa TS0601_rcbo

Model TS0601_rcbo Vendor TuYa Description DIN mount RCBO with smart energy metering Exposes meter_number, state, alarm, trip, child_lock, power_on_behavior, countdown_timer, voltage_rms, current, current_average, power, voltage, energy, temperature, energy_consumed, clear_device_data, linkquality Picture White-label HOCH ZJSBL7-100Z, WDYK ZJSBL7-100Z

Value can be found in the published state on the meter_number property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the trip property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trip": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals trip trip is ON, if clear OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child_lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_timer property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_rms property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Value can be found in the published state on the current_average property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the energy_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_device_data": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ``.