Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_rcbo

ModelTS0601_rcbo
VendorTuYa
DescriptionDIN mount RCBO with smart energy metering
Exposesmeter_number, state, alarm, trip, child_lock, power_on_behavior, countdown_timer, voltage_rms, current, current_average, power, voltage, energy, temperature, energy_consumed, clear_device_data, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_rcbo
White-labelHOCH ZJSBL7-100Z, WDYK ZJSBL7-100Z

Exposes

Meter_number (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the meter_number property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

State (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Trip (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the trip property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trip": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals trip trip is ON, if clear OFF.

Child_lock (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child_lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Power_on_behavior (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.

Countdown_timer (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_timer property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400. The unit of this value is s.

Voltage_rms (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_rms property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current_average (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the current_average property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Energy_consumed (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the energy_consumed property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Clear_device_data (enum)

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_device_data": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ``.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.