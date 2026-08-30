Tuya TS0601_pir

ModelTS0601_pir
VendorTuya
DescriptionHaozee PIR sensor
Exposesoccupancy, illuminance, battery
PictureTuya TS0601_pir

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.