Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_illuminance_temperature_humidity_sensor_2

ModelTS0601_illuminance_temperature_humidity_sensor_2
VendorTuYa
DescriptionIlluminance sensor
Exposesilluminance, temperature, humidity, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_illuminance_temperature_humidity_sensor_2

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Illuminance (numeric)

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.