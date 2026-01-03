Tuya TS0601_heat_meter

Model TS0601_heat_meter Vendor Tuya Description Ultrasonic heat meter Exposes water_consumed, monthly_water_consumption, daily_water_consumption, report_period, fault, prepayment_switch, cumulative_heat, meter_id, instantaneous_flow_rate, inlet_water_temperature, outlet_water_temperature, voltage Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

cumulative_flow_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for cumulative_flow, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

cumulative_flow_calibration : Calibrates the cumulative_flow value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

monthly_water_consumption_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for monthly_water_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

monthly_water_consumption_calibration : Calibrates the monthly_water_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

daily_water_consumption_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for daily_water_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

daily_water_consumption_calibration : Calibrates the daily_water_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

instantaneous_flow_rate_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for instantaneous_flow_rate, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

instantaneous_flow_rate_calibration : Calibrates the instantaneous_flow_rate value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

cumulative_heat_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for cumulative_heat, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

cumulative_heat_calibration : Calibrates the cumulative_heat value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

inlet_water_temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for inlet_water_temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

inlet_water_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the inlet_water_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

outlet_water_temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for outlet_water_temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

outlet_water_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the outlet_water_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Total water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Monthly water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the monthly_water_consumption property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Daily water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the daily_water_consumption property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Report period. Value can be found in the published state on the report_period property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_period": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1h , 2h , 3h , 4h , 6h , 8h , 12h , 24h , 48h , 72h .

Alarm event status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Cumulative metering switch. Value can be found in the published state on the prepayment_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"prepayment_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON prepayment switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Cumulative heat. Value can be found in the published state on the cumulative_heat property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Meter identification number. Value can be found in the published state on the meter_id property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Instantaneous flow rate. Value can be found in the published state on the instantaneous_flow_rate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³/h .

Inlet water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the inlet_water_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Outlet water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the outlet_water_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .