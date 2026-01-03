Tuya TS0601_heat_meter
|Model
|TS0601_heat_meter
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Ultrasonic heat meter
|Exposes
|water_consumed, monthly_water_consumption, daily_water_consumption, report_period, fault, prepayment_switch, cumulative_heat, meter_id, instantaneous_flow_rate, inlet_water_temperature, outlet_water_temperature, voltage
|Picture
cumulative_flow_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for cumulative_flow, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
cumulative_flow_calibration: Calibrates the cumulative_flow value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
monthly_water_consumption_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for monthly_water_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
monthly_water_consumption_calibration: Calibrates the monthly_water_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
daily_water_consumption_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for daily_water_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
daily_water_consumption_calibration: Calibrates the daily_water_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
instantaneous_flow_rate_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for instantaneous_flow_rate, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
instantaneous_flow_rate_calibration: Calibrates the instantaneous_flow_rate value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
cumulative_heat_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for cumulative_heat, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
cumulative_heat_calibration: Calibrates the cumulative_heat value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
inlet_water_temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for inlet_water_temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
inlet_water_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the inlet_water_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
outlet_water_temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for outlet_water_temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
outlet_water_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the outlet_water_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Water consumed (numeric)
Total water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Monthly water consumption (numeric)
Monthly water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the
monthly_water_consumption property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Daily water consumption (numeric)
Daily water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the
daily_water_consumption property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Report period (enum)
Report period. Value can be found in the published state on the
report_period property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report_period": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1h,
2h,
3h,
4h,
6h,
8h,
12h,
24h,
48h,
72h.
Fault (text)
Alarm event status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Prepayment switch (binary)
Cumulative metering switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
prepayment_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"prepayment_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON prepayment switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Cumulative heat (numeric)
Cumulative heat. Value can be found in the published state on the
cumulative_heat property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Meter id (text)
Meter identification number. Value can be found in the published state on the
meter_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Instantaneous flow rate (numeric)
Instantaneous flow rate. Value can be found in the published state on the
instantaneous_flow_rate property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³/h.
Inlet water temperature (numeric)
Inlet water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
inlet_water_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Outlet water temperature (numeric)
Outlet water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
outlet_water_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Voltage (numeric)
Power supply voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.