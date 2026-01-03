Tuya TS0601_heat_meter

ModelTS0601_heat_meter
VendorTuya
DescriptionUltrasonic heat meter
Exposeswater_consumed, monthly_water_consumption, daily_water_consumption, report_period, fault, prepayment_switch, cumulative_heat, meter_id, instantaneous_flow_rate, inlet_water_temperature, outlet_water_temperature, voltage
PictureTuya TS0601_heat_meter

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • cumulative_flow_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for cumulative_flow, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • cumulative_flow_calibration: Calibrates the cumulative_flow value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • monthly_water_consumption_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for monthly_water_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • monthly_water_consumption_calibration: Calibrates the monthly_water_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • daily_water_consumption_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for daily_water_consumption, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • daily_water_consumption_calibration: Calibrates the daily_water_consumption value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • instantaneous_flow_rate_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for instantaneous_flow_rate, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • instantaneous_flow_rate_calibration: Calibrates the instantaneous_flow_rate value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • cumulative_heat_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for cumulative_heat, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • cumulative_heat_calibration: Calibrates the cumulative_heat value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • inlet_water_temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for inlet_water_temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • inlet_water_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the inlet_water_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • outlet_water_temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for outlet_water_temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • outlet_water_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the outlet_water_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Water consumed (numeric)

Total water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is .

Monthly water consumption (numeric)

Monthly water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the monthly_water_consumption property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is .

Daily water consumption (numeric)

Daily water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the daily_water_consumption property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is .

Report period (enum)

Report period. Value can be found in the published state on the report_period property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_period": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 1h, 2h, 3h, 4h, 6h, 8h, 12h, 24h, 48h, 72h.

Fault (text)

Alarm event status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Prepayment switch (binary)

Cumulative metering switch. Value can be found in the published state on the prepayment_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"prepayment_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON prepayment switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Cumulative heat (numeric)

Cumulative heat. Value can be found in the published state on the cumulative_heat property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Meter id (text)

Meter identification number. Value can be found in the published state on the meter_id property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Instantaneous flow rate (numeric)

Instantaneous flow rate. Value can be found in the published state on the instantaneous_flow_rate property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is m³/h.

Inlet water temperature (numeric)

Inlet water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the inlet_water_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Outlet water temperature (numeric)

Outlet water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the outlet_water_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Voltage (numeric)

Power supply voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.