TuYa TS0601_din_2

Model TS0601_din_2 Vendor TuYa Description Zigbee DIN energy meter Exposes switch (state), energy, power, voltage, current, fault, threshold_1, threshold_1_protection, threshold_1_value, threshold_2, threshold_2_protection, threshold_2_value, clear_fault, meter_id, linkquality Picture White-label XOCA DAC2161C

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Fault status of the device (clear = nothing). Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: clear , over_current_threshold , over_power_threshold , over_voltage threshold , wrong_frequency_threshold .

State of threshold_1. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_set , over_current_threshold , over_voltage_threshold .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will be off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold_1_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON threshold_1_protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Can be in Volt or Ampere depending on threshold setting. Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold_1_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

State of threshold_2. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_set , over_current_threshold , over_voltage_threshold .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will be off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold_2_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON threshold_2_protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold_2_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Turn ON to clear last the fault. Value can be found in the published state on the clear_fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_fault": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON clear_fault is ON, if OFF OFF.

Meter ID (ID of device). Value can be found in the published state on the meter_id property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.