Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_din_1

ModelTS0601_din_1
VendorTuYa
DescriptionZigbee DIN energy meter
Exposesswitch (state), ac_frequency, energy, power, power_factor, voltage, current, produced_energy, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_din_1
White-labelHiking DDS238-2, TuYa RC-MCB

Options

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Ac_frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Hz.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_factor (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Produced_energy (numeric)

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.