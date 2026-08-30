Tuya TS0601_din_1
|Model
|TS0601_din_1
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Zigbee DIN energy meter
|Exposes
|switch (state), faults, ac_frequency, energy, power, power_factor, voltage, current, produced_energy, power_reactive, energy_reactive, total_energy
|Picture
|White-label
|Tuya RC-MCB
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Faults (list)
List of current faults. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"faults": ["short_circuit", "surge", "overload", "leakage_current", "temperature", "fire", "high_power", "self_test", "over_current", "unbalance", "over_voltage", "under_voltage", "miss_phase", "outage", "magnetism", "credit", "no_balance"]}
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power factor (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Produced energy (numeric)
Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power reactive (numeric)
Instantaneous measured reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAR.
Energy reactive (numeric)
Sum of reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_reactive property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kVArh.
Total energy (numeric)
Total consumed and produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.