TuYa TS0601_din
|Model
|TS0601_din
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Zigbee smart energy meter DDS238-2 Zigbee
|Exposes
|switch (state), voltage, power, current, energy, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
In order to enter pairing mode, hold the button until you see "--Init-" on the screen.
Manual toggle
In order to toggle the relay manually do a triple press on the button.
State updates
As it is mentioned below in the "Exposes" section there is no way to read (
/get) exposed values. The device broadcasts them itself at a fixed rate, once every 30 seconds. And the value sent is exactly the number at the moment of sending. Therefore sometimes it may lead to unreliable readings of the values like Current. E.g. in case the load connected to the relay is consuming current for 15 seconds and then sits idle (no power consumption) for another 15 seconds, then it is possible that the relay will be sending Current value as zero.
The only value that is reliable enough is Energy since it is calculated and stored incrementally.
Energy value
This value shows
null until meter measures some about 0.2 amount of kWh consumed.
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.