TuYa TS0601_din

Model TS0601_din Vendor TuYa Description Zigbee smart energy meter DDS238-2 Zigbee Exposes switch (state), voltage, power, current, energy, linkquality Picture

In order to enter pairing mode, hold the button until you see "--Init-" on the screen.

# Manual toggle

In order to toggle the relay manually do a triple press on the button.

As it is mentioned below in the "Exposes" section there is no way to read ( /get ) exposed values. The device broadcasts them itself at a fixed rate, once every 30 seconds. And the value sent is exactly the number at the moment of sending. Therefore sometimes it may lead to unreliable readings of the values like Current. E.g. in case the load connected to the relay is consuming current for 15 seconds and then sits idle (no power consumption) for another 15 seconds, then it is possible that the relay will be sending Current value as zero.

The only value that is reliable enough is Energy since it is calculated and stored incrementally.

# Energy value

This value shows null until meter measures some about 0.2 amount of kWh consumed.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .