TuYa TS0601_cover_8

Model TS0601_cover_8 Vendor TuYa Description Cover motor Exposes work_state, cover (state, position), reverse_direction, motor_fault, linkquality Picture

# Work state (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

# Reverse direction (enum)

Motor side. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: forward , back .