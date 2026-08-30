Tuya TS0601_cover_2

ModelTS0601_cover_2
VendorTuya
DescriptionCurtain motor or roller blind motor with fixed speed
Exposescover (state, position)
PictureTuya TS0601_cover_2

Notes

Pairing

On 2-button units; press down and set simultaneously until LED flashes blue. On 1-button units; press the set key 3 times in 5 seconds until the LED flashes blue.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.