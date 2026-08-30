TuYa TS0601_cover_2

Model TS0601_cover_2 Vendor Tuya Description Curtain motor or roller blind motor with fixed speed Exposes cover (state, position) Picture

On 2-button units; press down and set simultaneously until LED flashes blue. On 1-button units; press the set key 3 times in 5 seconds until the LED flashes blue.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false