TuYa TS0601_cover_2

Model TS0601_cover_2 Vendor TuYa Description Curtain motor fixed speed Exposes cover (state, position), linkquality Picture White-label Zemismart BCM100DB

On 2-button units; press down and set simultaneously until LED flashes blue. On 1-button units; press the set key 3 times in 5 seconds until the LED flashes blue.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .