TuYa TS0601_cover_1
|Model
|TS0601_cover_1
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Curtain motor/roller blind motor/window pusher/tubular motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), options, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Yushun YS-MT750, Zemismart ZM79E-DT, Binthen BCM100D, Binthen CV01A, Zemismart M515EGB, OZ Smart Things ZM85EL-1Z, TuYa M515EGZT, TuYa DT82LEMA-1.2N, TuYa ZD82TN, Moes AM43-0.45/40-ES-EB, Larkkey ZSTY-SM-1SRZG-EU, Zemismart ZM85EL-2Z, Zemismart AM43, Zemismart M2805EGBZTN, Zemismart BCM500DS-TYZ, A-OK AM25, Alutech AM/R-Sm
Notes
Pairing
On 2-button units; press down and set simultaneously until LED flashes blue. On 1-button units; press the set key 3 times in 5 seconds until the LED flashes blue.
Configuration of device attributes
By publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured:
{
"options":{
"reverse_direction": xxx
}
}
- reverse_direction: (
true/
false, default:
false). Device can be configured to act in an opposite direction.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Options (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"options": {"motor_speed": VALUE}}
motor_speed(numeric): Motor speed max value is 255
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.