TS0601_boiler_6
|Model
|TS0601_boiler_6
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart boiler switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), current, power, level, countdown, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
countdown: Set a countdown. The switch will turn off after the countdown ends. The value must be
Number.
level: Set the gear position. The switch can be quickly set to countdown 0, 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or remain on.
Exposes
current
The real-time current value (mA) under the current working state.
power
The real-time power value (W) under the current working state.
level (level endpoint)
the gear position. The switch can be quickly set to countdown 0, 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or remain on, property (value is
T0,
T30,
T60,
T90,
T120). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"level": "T0"},
{"level": "T30"} ,
{"level": "T60"},
{"level": "T120"}..
countdown (countdown endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
countdown property (value is a number).