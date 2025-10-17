Model TS0601_boiler_6 Vendor Tuya Description Smart boiler switch Exposes switch (state), current, power, level, countdown, linkquality Picture

countdown : Set a countdown. The switch will turn off after the countdown ends. The value must be Number .

level : Set the gear position. The switch can be quickly set to countdown 0, 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or remain on.

The real-time current value (mA) under the current working state.

The real-time power value (W) under the current working state.

the gear position. The switch can be quickly set to countdown 0, 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or remain on, property (value is T0 , T30 , T60 , T90 , T120 ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"level": "T0"} , {"level": "T30"} , {"level": "T60"} , {"level": "T120"} ..