TS0601_boiler_6

ModelTS0601_boiler_6
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart boiler switch
Exposesswitch (state), current, power, level, countdown, linkquality
PictureTuya TS0601_boiler_6

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • countdown: Set a countdown. The switch will turn off after the countdown ends. The value must be Number .
  • level: Set the gear position. The switch can be quickly set to countdown 0, 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or remain on.

Exposes

current

The real-time current value (mA) under the current working state.

power

The real-time power value (W) under the current working state.

level (level endpoint)

the gear position. The switch can be quickly set to countdown 0, 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or remain on, property (value is T0,T30,T60,T90,T120). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"level": "T0"}, {"level": "T30"} , {"level": "T60"},{"level": "T120"}..

countdown (countdown endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the countdown property (value is a number).