# TuYa TS0601_bidirectional_energy meter

Model TS0601_bidirectional_energy meter Vendor TuYa Description Bidirectional energy meter with 150A Current Clamp Exposes energy, produced_energy, power, voltage, current, energy_flow, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Direction of energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_flow property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: consuming , producing .