TuYa TS0601_bidirectional_energy meter

ModelTS0601_bidirectional_energy meter
VendorTuYa
DescriptionBidirectional energy meter with 150A Current Clamp
Exposesenergy, produced_energy, power, voltage, current, energy_flow, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_bidirectional_energy meter

Options

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Produced_energy (numeric)

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy_flow (enum)

Direction of energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_flow property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: consuming, producing.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.