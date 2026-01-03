Tuya TS0601_bed_presence_sensor
|Model
|TS0601_bed_presence_sensor
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|'Pressure Sensing Strap/Bed Occupancy Sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, battery, illuminance, sensitivity, interval_time, presence_delay, presence_time, work_state
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw pressure value. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lux.
Sensitivity (enum)
Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Interval time (numeric)
Sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
interval_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"interval_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"interval_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
720. The unit of this value is
min.
Presence delay (numeric)
Delay to report no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_delay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"presence_delay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Presence time (numeric)
Delay to report presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"presence_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Work state (enum)
Summary of the state of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
presence,
none,
presence_5min,
presence_30min,
none_5min,
none_30min.