Tuya TS0601_bed_presence_sensor

Model TS0601_bed_presence_sensor Vendor Tuya Description 'Pressure Sensing Strap/Bed Occupancy Sensor Exposes occupancy, battery, illuminance, sensitivity, interval_time, presence_delay, presence_time, work_state Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Raw pressure value. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is lux .

Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , middle , high .

Sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the interval_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"interval_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"interval_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 720 . The unit of this value is min .

Delay to report no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Delay to report presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .