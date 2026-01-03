Tuya TS0601_bed_presence_sensor

ModelTS0601_bed_presence_sensor
VendorTuya
Description'Pressure Sensing Strap/Bed Occupancy Sensor
Exposesoccupancy, battery, illuminance, sensitivity, interval_time, presence_delay, presence_time, work_state
PictureTuya TS0601_bed_presence_sensor

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance (numeric)

Raw pressure value. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000. The unit of this value is lux.

Sensitivity (enum)

Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, middle, high.

Interval time (numeric)

Sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the interval_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"interval_time": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"interval_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 720. The unit of this value is min.

Presence delay (numeric)

Delay to report no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_delay property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence_delay": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Presence time (numeric)

Delay to report presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence_time": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Work state (enum)

Summary of the state of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: presence, none, presence_5min, presence_30min, none_5min, none_30min.