Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_air_quality_sensor

ModelTS0601_air_quality_sensor
VendorTuYa
DescriptionAir quality sensor
Exposestemperature, humidity, co2, voc, formaldehyd, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_air_quality_sensor

Options

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • co2_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for co2, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voc_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voc, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voc_calibration: Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • formaldehyd_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for formaldehyd, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • formaldehyd_calibration: Calibrates the formaldehyd value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Co2 (numeric)

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Voc (numeric)

Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Formaldehyd (numeric)

The measured formaldehyd value. Value can be found in the published state on the formaldehyd property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mg/m³.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.