TuYa TS0601_3_phase_clamp_meter

Model TS0601_3_phase_clamp_meter Vendor Tuya Description 3-phase clamp power meter Exposes ac_frequency, temperature, current, power, energy, energy_a, energy_b, energy_c, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, power_factor_c Picture White-label MatSee Plus PC321-Z-TY, OWON PC321-Z-TY

Device is powered through wire A/L1.

The device can be modified to work in systems without a neutral, like the Norwegian IT-system (isolé-terre). This modification should only be conducted by someone with knowledge about mains electricity. All three phases have to be connected to ensure propper function and avoid short circuits. Make 100% sure that you have no more than 240 V between any two phases.

First, the voltage sensing transformers (VT) have to be isolated from the common neutral line (N) by scratching away the copper traces:

Note that a capacitor was removed temporarily for better access. The copper traces were removed thoroughly to absolutely guarantee that no short circuit could occur.

Afterwards, the inputs have to be re-connected to the voltage transformers (VT):

In this example, phase 3 (L3) has been connected to neutral (N). This will power the device from L1 & L3. Use propper mains cables; although the current is very low (2 mA) the insulation has to be able to withstand mains voltage and voltage spikes.

Here is a circuit diagram, created with TinyCAD (https://www.tinycad.net), comparing the original wiring with the modification:

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .