TuYa TS0601_3_phase_clamp_meter

Model TS0601_3_phase_clamp_meter Vendor TuYa Description 3-phase clamp power meter Exposes ac_frequency, temperature, current, power, energy, energy_a, energy_b, energy_c, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, power_factor_c, linkquality Picture White-label MatSeePlus PC321-Z-TY

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .