Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_3_phase_clamp_meter

ModelTS0601_3_phase_clamp_meter
VendorTuYa
Description3-phase clamp power meter
Exposesac_frequency, temperature, current, power, energy, energy_a, energy_b, energy_c, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, power_factor_c, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_3_phase_clamp_meter
White-labelMatSeePlus PC321-Z-TY

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Ac_frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Hz.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy_a (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy_b (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy_c (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Voltage_a (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_b (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_c (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power_a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current_a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current_b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current_c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Power_factor_a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Power_factor_b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Power_factor_c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.