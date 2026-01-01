Tuya TS0601-PIR-Sensor
|Model
|TS0601-PIR-Sensor
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|PIR 24GHz human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, detection_distance, fading_time, last_time, static_detection_sensitivity, motion_detection_sensitivity, battery
|Picture
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Detection distance (numeric)
Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Fading time (numeric)
Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
180. The unit of this value is
s.
Last time (enum)
Last trigger type. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
pir,
none.
Static detection sensitivity (numeric)
Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Motion detection sensitivity (numeric)
Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.