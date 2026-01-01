Tuya TS0601-PIR-Sensor

Model TS0601-PIR-Sensor Vendor Tuya Description PIR 24GHz human presence sensor Exposes presence, illuminance, detection_distance, fading_time, last_time, static_detection_sensitivity, motion_detection_sensitivity, battery Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is s .

Last trigger type. Value can be found in the published state on the last_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: pir , none .

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .