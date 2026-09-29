Tuya TS0222

ModelTS0222
VendorTuya
DescriptionLight intensity sensor
Exposesbattery, illuminance
PictureTuya TS0222

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. 0 = too low to be measured. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.