TuYa TS0201

Model TS0201 Vendor Tuya Description Temperature & humidity sensor with display Exposes battery, temperature, humidity, voltage Picture White-label BlitzWolf BW-IS4

For the OTA update to work on this device, you need to keep pressing the button on the device again and again until the update is complete so the device doesn´t lose the connection with zigbee2mqtt. IMPORTANT: The latest firmware available for this device bricks the device and leave it totally unusable, PLEASE DO NOT APPLY THE UPDATE! More details in this issue: https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/issues/25207

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the network indicator at the top of the display starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .