Tuya TS0201
|Model
|TS0201
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Temperature & humidity sensor with display
|Exposes
|battery, temperature, humidity, voltage
|Picture
|White-label
|BlitzWolf BW-IS4
Notes
For the OTA update to work on this device, you need to keep pressing the button on the device again and again until the update is complete so the device doesn´t lose the connection with zigbee2mqtt. IMPORTANT: The latest firmware available for this device bricks the device and leave it totally unusable, PLEASE DO NOT APPLY THE UPDATE! More details in this issue: https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/issues/25207
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the network indicator at the top of the display starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.