Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS011F_with_threshold

ModelTS011F_with_threshold
VendorTuYa
DescriptionDin rail switch with power monitoring and threshold settings
Exposesswitch (state), power_outage_memory, indicator_mode, power, current, voltage, energy, temperature, temperature_threshold, temperature_breaker, power_threshold, power_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_current_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS011F_with_threshold

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Power_outage_memory (enum)

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, restore.

Indicator_mode (enum)

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, off/on, on/off, on.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature_threshold (numeric)

High temperature threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 40 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is *C.

Temperature_breaker (binary)

High temperature breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON temperature_breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Power_threshold (numeric)

High power threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the power_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 26. The unit of this value is kW.

Power_breaker (binary)

High power breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the power_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON power_breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over_current_threshold (numeric)

Over-current threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 64. The unit of this value is A.

Over_current_breaker (binary)

Over-current breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON over_current_breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over_voltage_threshold (numeric)

Over-voltage threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 220 and the maximum value is 260. The unit of this value is V.

Over_voltage_breaker (binary)

Over-voltage breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON over_voltage_breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Under_voltage_threshold (numeric)

Under-voltage threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 76 and the maximum value is 240. The unit of this value is V.

Under_voltage_breaker (binary)

Under-voltage breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON under_voltage_breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.