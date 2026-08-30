Tuya TS011F_plug_2

ModelTS011F_plug_2
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart plug (without power monitoring)
Exposesswitch (state), countdown, power_outage_memory, indicator_mode, child_lock
PictureTuya TS011F_plug_2

Notes

Pairing

Pair this device with a long press (5 seconds) on the on/off button. The button will flash blue to indicate it's in pairing mode. When the blue flashing stops it should be paired and the led will turn solid red. If the led is solid blue, the device is not paired or paring was not successful.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Countdown (numeric)

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"countdown": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Power outage memory (enum)

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, restore.

Indicator mode (enum)

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, off/on, on/off, on.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.