TuYa TS011F_plug_2

Model TS011F_plug_2 Vendor TuYa Description Smart plug (without power monitoring) Exposes switch (state), power_outage_memory, indicator_mode, lock (state), linkquality Picture

Pair this device with a long press (5 seconds) on the on/off button. The button will flash blue to indicate it's in pairing mode. When the blue flashing stops it should be paired and the led will turn solid red. If the led is solid blue, the device is not paired or paring was not successful.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , restore .

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , off/on , on/off , on .

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.