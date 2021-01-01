TuYa TS011F_plug_1

Model TS011F_plug_1 Vendor TuYa Description Smart plug (with power monitoring) Exposes switch (state), power_outage_memory, indicator_mode, power, current, voltage, energy, lock (state), linkquality Picture White-label LELLKI TS011F_plug, NEO NAS-WR01B, BlitzWolf BW-SHP15, Nous A1Z, BlitzWolf BW-SHP13, MatSee Plus PJ-ZSW01, MODEMIX MOD037, MODEMIX MOD048, Coswall CS-AJ-DE2U-ZG-11, Aubess TS011F_plug_1

# Issues with device turning off

It's been reported by several people that this plug turns off randomly open in new window.

If you're affected by this, try if it can be solved by installing an OTA update.

# Broken attribute reporting functionality

Starting with firmware version 1.0.5 (which comes pre-flashed on plugs produced since Q4 2021) core functionality on this plug is broken. TuYa has disabled the automatic reporting of power, voltage and current values meaning they need to be polled instead. The poll interval can be controlled through the measurement_poll_interval option.

If your plug is affected, it will be detected as TS011F_plug_3 instead of TS011F_plug_1 .

# Broken attribute reporting functionality in devices sold as BW-SHP13

In 2022, BlitzWolf started to sell BW-SHP13 that identify as _TZ3000_amdymr7l . Those devices report power, current and voltage unreliably: Changes in any of those metrics sometimes take a few minutes before being reported and constant loads are reported as 0 for a few minutes just to return to their expected values a few minutes later. There is no known workaround for that behaviour.

# Reset energy

To reset Sum of consumed energy , use the Dev console and execute:

Endpoint : 1

Cluster : 0x00

Command : 0

Payload : (don't change this)

Next time the plug gets polled, Sum of consumed energy will start from zero again.

# Reset lock

To reset Child Lock without Z2M, quickly press the physical button 4 times

Pair this device with a long press (5 seconds) on the on/off button. The button will flash blue to indicate it's in pairing mode. When the blue flashing stops it should be paired and the led will turn solid red. If the led is solid blue, the device is not paired or paring was not successful.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , restore .

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , off/on , on/off , on .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.