# TuYa TS004F 6 button

Model TS004F_6_button Vendor TuYa Description Wireless switch with 6 buttons Exposes battery, operation_mode, action, linkquality Picture

# Button positions

1 3 5 2 4 6

To enter pairing mode hold button 1 and 2 (about 10 seconds) until all 6 LEDs start flashing. Note: When the battery is low, it will also flash all 6 leds, so if your pairing is failing, double check your battries.

# Device modes

This device has two modes:

button mode (to have the 18 actions mentioned below) scene mode

To switch between modes hold buttons 2+3 (about 6 seconds) until light 3 flashes once.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Operation mode (enum)

Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: command , event .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , 1_single , 1_double , 1_hold , 2_single , 2_double , 2_hold , 3_single , 3_double , 3_hold , 4_single , 4_double , 4_hold , 5_single , 5_double , 5_hold , 6_single , 6_double , 6_hold .