Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS004F 6 button

ModelTS004F_6_button
VendorTuYa
DescriptionWireless switch with 6 buttons
Exposesbattery, operation_mode, action, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS004F 6 button

Notes

Button positions

135
246

Pairing

To enter pairing mode hold button 1 and 2 (about 10 seconds) until all 6 LEDs start flashing. Note: When the battery is low, it will also flash all 6 leds, so if your pairing is failing, double check your battries.

Device modes

This device has two modes:

  1. button mode (to have the 18 actions mentioned below)
  2. scene mode

To switch between modes hold buttons 2+3 (about 6 seconds) until light 3 flashes once.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Operation mode (enum)

Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: command, event.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, 1_single, 1_double, 1_hold, 2_single, 2_double, 2_hold, 3_single, 3_double, 3_hold, 4_single, 4_double, 4_hold, 5_single, 5_double, 5_hold, 6_single, 6_double, 6_hold.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.