# TuYa TS004F

Model TS004F Vendor TuYa Description Wireless switch with 4 buttons Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Location Serial Above the battery ESW-OZBA-EU

# Button positions

1 2 3 4

To enter pairing mode hold button 3 (about 10 seconds) until all 4 LEDs start flashing.

# Device modes

This device has two modes:

dimmer mode switch mode (to have the 12 actions mentioned below)

To switch between modes hold buttons 2+4 (about 6 seconds) until light 3 flashes once.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: 1_single , 1_double , 1_hold , 2_single , 2_double , 2_hold , 3_single , 3_double , 3_hold , 4_single , 4_double , 4_hold .