TuYa TS004F
|Model
|TS004F
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Wireless switch with 4 buttons
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Serialnumber
|Location
|Serial
|Above the battery
|ESW-OZBA-EU
Button positions
|1
|2
|3
|4
Pairing
To enter pairing mode hold button 3 (about 10 seconds) until all 4 LEDs start flashing.
Device modes
This device has two modes:
- dimmer mode
- switch mode (to have the 12 actions mentioned below)
To switch between modes hold buttons 2+4 (about 6 seconds) until light 3 flashes once.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
1_single,
1_double,
1_hold,
2_single,
2_double,
2_hold,
3_single,
3_double,
3_hold,
4_single,
4_double,
4_hold.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.