TuYa TS004F

ModelTS004F
VendorTuYa
DescriptionWireless switch with 4 buttons
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS004F

Notes

Serialnumber

LocationSerial
Above the batteryESW-OZBA-EU

Button positions

12
34

Pairing

To enter pairing mode hold button 3 (about 10 seconds) until all 4 LEDs start flashing.

Device modes

This device has two modes:

  1. dimmer mode
  2. switch mode (to have the 12 actions mentioned below)

To switch between modes hold buttons 2+4 (about 6 seconds) until light 3 flashes once.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: 1_single, 1_double, 1_hold, 2_single, 2_double, 2_hold, 3_single, 3_double, 3_hold, 4_single, 4_double, 4_hold.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.