# TuYa TS0013

Model TS0013 Vendor TuYa Description Smart light switch - 3 gang without neutral wire Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, backlight_mode, linkquality Picture White-label TUYATEC GDKES-03TZXD

Also branded as Yagusmart in the UK, with a version that does not require a neutral wire.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_left property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "ON"} , {"state_left": "OFF"} or {"state_left": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_left": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_center property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_center": "ON"} , {"state_center": "OFF"} or {"state_center": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_center": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_right property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "ON"} , {"state_right": "OFF"} or {"state_right": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_right": ""} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Intensity of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"backlight_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .