Tuya TS0001_switch_module

ModelTS0001_switch_module
VendorTuya
Description1 gang switch module
Exposesswitch (state), countdown, power_outage_memory, switch_type, indicator_mode
PictureTuya TS0001_switch_module
White-labelOXT SWTZ21

Notes

Binding

No sensible binding functionality available.

Only the genOta and genTime clusters can be bound.

OTA

No over the air firmware update support.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Countdown (numeric)

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Power outage memory (enum)

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, restore.

Switch type (enum)

Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, state, momentary.

Indicator mode (enum)

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, off/on, on/off, on.