TuYa TS0001_fingerbot

Model TS0001_fingerbot Vendor TuYa Description Zigbee fingerbot plus Exposes switch (state), battery, mode, lower, upper, delay, reverse, touch, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Working mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: click , switch , program .

Down movement limit. Value can be found in the published state on the lower property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lower": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 50 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Up movement limit. Value can be found in the published state on the upper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

Sustain time. Value can be found in the published state on the delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

Reverse. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON reverse is ON, if OFF OFF.

Touch controll. Value can be found in the published state on the touch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"touch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON touch is ON, if OFF OFF.