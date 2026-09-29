SONOFF TRVZB

Model TRVZB Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee thermostatic radiator valve Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), battery, timer_mode_target_temp, temporary_mode_duration, temporary_mode_select, child_lock, open_window, frost_protection_temperature, temperature_sensor_select, external_temperature_input, idle_steps, closing_steps, valve_opening_limit_voltage, valve_closing_limit_voltage, valve_motor_running_voltage, valve_opening_degree, valve_closing_degree, temperature_accuracy, weekly_schedule_sunday, weekly_schedule_monday, weekly_schedule_tuesday, weekly_schedule_wednesday, weekly_schedule_thursday, weekly_schedule_friday, weekly_schedule_saturday, smart_temperature_control Picture

To pair the device you first need to have it powered, attached to the valve and displaying the temperature.

If the device is showing FS or RD press the button on the top of the unit and it should now show ,,7

Once this stops flashing hold the top button for about 5 seconds at which point the unit should now show the temperature. (If the temperature does not show, the valve calibration might have failed. this can happen if you did not mount it properly. Then you need to remount the thermostat and start with the previous step.)

Keep turning the dial counter-clockwise unil the display shows OF and finally hold down the top button for 3 seconds.

You should now see a flashing signal icon and it will try and pair.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 4 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -12.7 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.2 .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

In timer mode, the temperature can be set to 4-35 ℃.. Value can be found in the published state on the timer_mode_target_temp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"timer_mode_target_temp": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer_mode_target_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Boost Mode: Sets maximum TRV temperature for up to 180 minutes.Timer Mode: Customizes temperature and duration, up to 24 hours.. Value can be found in the published state on the temporary_mode_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temporary_mode_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temporary_mode_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is minutes .

Boost mode: Activates maximum TRV temperature for a user-defined duration, enabling rapid heating. Timer Mode: Allows customization of temperature and duration for precise heating control.After the set duration, the system will return to its previous normal mode and temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the temporary_mode_select property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temporary_mode_select": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temporary_mode_select": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: boost , timer .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Automatically turns off the radiator when local temperature drops by more than 1.5°C in 4.5 minutes.. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"open_window": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON open window is ON, if OFF OFF.

Minimum temperature at which to automatically turn on the radiator, if system mode is off, to prevent pipes freezing.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"frost_protection_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Select the temperature source used for control.local_temperature: Uses the built-in sensor.remote_temperature: Uses the external temperature sensor.remote_source_offline: The external sensor is offline, so the device automatically uses the built-in sensor.When the external sensor reconnects, the device reports 0x03 and switches back to the external temperature sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensor_select property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_sensor_select": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensor_select": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: local_temperature , remote_temperature , remote_source_offline .

The value of an external temperature sensor. Note: synchronisation of this value with the external temperature sensor needs to happen outside of Zigbee2MQTT.. Value can be found in the published state on the external_temperature_input property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_temperature_input": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_temperature_input": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99.9 . The unit of this value is °C .

Number of steps used for calibration (no-load steps). Value can be found in the published state on the idle_steps property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"idle_steps": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Number of steps it takes to close the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the closing_steps property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"closing_steps": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Valve opening limit voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_opening_limit_voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_opening_limit_voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Valve closing limit voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_closing_limit_voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_closing_limit_voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Valve motor running voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_motor_running_voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_motor_running_voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Valve open position (percentage) control. If the opening degree is set to 100%, the valve is fully open when it is opened. If the opening degree is set to 0%, the valve is fully closed when it is opened, and the default value is 100%. Note: only version v1.1.4 or higher is supported.. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_opening_degree property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_opening_degree": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_opening_degree": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Valve closed position (percentage) control. If the closing degree is set to 100%, the valve is fully closed when it is closed. If the closing degree is set to 0%, the valve is fully opened when it is closed, and the default value is 100%. Note: Only version v1.1.4 or higher is supported.. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_closing_degree property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_closing_degree": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_closing_degree": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Temperature control accuracy. The range is -0.2 ~ -1°C, with an interval of 0.2, and the default is -1. If the temperature control accuracy is selected as -1°C (default value) and the target temperature is 26 degrees, then TRVZB will close the valve when the room temperature reaches 26 degrees and open the valve at 25 degrees. If -0.4°C is chosen as the temperature control accuracy, then the valve will close when the room temperature reaches 26 degrees and open at 25.6 degrees.Note: Only version v1.3.0 or higher is supported.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_accuracy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_accuracy": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_accuracy": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -1 and the maximum value is -0.2 . The unit of this value is °C .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 6 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 4-35°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 6 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 4-35°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 6 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 4-35°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 6 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 4-35°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 6 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 4-35°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 6 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 4-35°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 6 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 4-35°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .