Tuya TRV60_thermostat

Model TRV60_thermostat Vendor AVATTO Description Screen thermostatic radiator valve Exposes mode, work_state, child_lock, battery, window_detection, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), fault, frost_protection, scale_protection, valve_volume, humidity, out_door_sensor1, out_door_sensor2, out_door_sensor3, out_temperature, screen_orientation, linkquality Picture

To pair this device, press and hold the button on the device until the network symbol starts to blink on the screen.

Mode of this device. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: auto , manual .

Work state. Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"work_state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: opened , closed .

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3 with a step size of 1 .

Raw fault code. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

When the room temperature is lower than 5 °C, the valve opens; when the temperature rises to 8 °C, the valve closes.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables/disables scale protection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the scale_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scale_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON scale protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

The current percentage of valve flow rate.. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The percentage of humidity collected after adding an external temperature and humidity sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The on-off status of the door magnet after adding the first external door magnet sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the out_door_sensor1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON out door sensor1 is ON, if OFF OFF.

The on-off status of the door magnet after adding the second external door magnet sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the out_door_sensor2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON out door sensor2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

The on-off status of the door magnet after adding the third external door magnet sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the out_door_sensor3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON out door sensor3 is ON, if OFF OFF.

The percentage of temperature collected after adding an external temperature and humidity sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the out_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Screen orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_orientation property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"screen_orientation": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , inverted .