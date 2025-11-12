Tuya TRV60_thermostat
|Model
|TRV60_thermostat
|Vendor
|AVATTO
|Description
|Screen thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|mode, work_state, child_lock, battery, window_detection, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), fault, frost_protection, scale_protection, valve_volume, humidity, out_door_sensor1, out_door_sensor2, out_door_sensor3, out_temperature, screen_orientation, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair this device, press and hold the button on the device until the network symbol starts to blink on the screen.
Exposes
Mode (enum)
Mode of this device. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
auto,
manual.
Work state (enum)
Work state. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"work_state": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"work_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
opened,
closed.
Child lock (lock)
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Window detection (binary)
Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON window detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-3and the maximum value is
3with a step size of
1.
Fault (numeric)
Raw fault code. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Frost protection (binary)
When the room temperature is lower than 5 °C, the valve opens; when the temperature rises to 8 °C, the valve closes.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Scale protection (binary)
Enables/disables scale protection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
scale_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scale_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON scale protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Valve volume (numeric)
The current percentage of valve flow rate.. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Humidity (numeric)
The percentage of humidity collected after adding an external temperature and humidity sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Out door sensor1 (binary)
The on-off status of the door magnet after adding the first external door magnet sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
out_door_sensor1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON out door sensor1 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Out door sensor2 (binary)
The on-off status of the door magnet after adding the second external door magnet sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
out_door_sensor2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON out door sensor2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Out door sensor3 (binary)
The on-off status of the door magnet after adding the third external door magnet sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
out_door_sensor3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON out door sensor3 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Out temperature (numeric)
The percentage of temperature collected after adding an external temperature and humidity sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
out_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Screen orientation (enum)
Screen orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_orientation property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"screen_orientation": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
inverted.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.