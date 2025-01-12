Tongou TOWSMR1-20A-AC

Model TOWSMR1-20A-AC Vendor Tongou Description Single-phase multifunction RCBO (DIN Module) Exposes switch (state), temperature, current, power, voltage, energy, event, over_voltage_setting, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_setting, under_voltage_threshold, temperature_setting, temperature_threshold, over_power_setting, over_power_threshold, auto_reclosing, restore_default, overcurrent_recloser, leakage_recloser, overpower_recloser Picture

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Last event of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the event property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , over_current_trip , over_power_trip , high_temp_trip , over_voltage_trip , under_voltage_trip , over_current_alarm , over_power_alarm , high_temp_alarm , over_voltage_alarm , under_voltage_alarm , remote_on , remote_off , manual_on , manual_off , leakage_trip , leakage_alarm , restore_default , automatic_closing , electricity_shortage , electricity_shortage_alarm , timing_switch_On , timing_switch_off .

Over voltage setting. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm , Trip .

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 240 and the maximum value is 295 . The unit of this value is V .

Under voltage setting. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm , Trip .

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 145 and the maximum value is 220 . The unit of this value is V .

Temperature setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm , Trip .

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -25 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

Over power setting. Value can be found in the published state on the over_power_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_power_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm , Trip .

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_power_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_power_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 25000 . The unit of this value is W .

When the circuit breaker trips due to voltage protection, it will automatically close when the circuit voltage returns to normal. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_reclosing property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_reclosing": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto reclosing is ON, if OFF OFF.

Turn ON to restore default settings. Value can be found in the published state on the restore_default property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"restore_default": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON restore default is ON, if OFF OFF.

When the circuit breaker trips due to overcurrent protection, it will automatically close when the circuit voltage returns to normal. Value can be found in the published state on the overcurrent_recloser property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"overcurrent_recloser": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON overcurrent Recloser is ON, if OFF OFF.

When the circuit breaker trips due to leakage protection, it will automatically close when the circuit voltage returns to normal. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_recloser property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_recloser": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON leakage Recloser is ON, if OFF OFF.

When the circuit breaker trips due to overpower protection, it will automatically close when the circuit voltage returns to normal. Value can be found in the published state on the overpower_recloser property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"overpower_recloser": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON overpower Recloser is ON, if OFF OFF.

Current leakage. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mA .

Over current setting. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm , Trip .

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is A .

Leakage setting. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm , Trip .