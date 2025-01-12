Tongou TOWSMR1-20A-AC
|Model
|TOWSMR1-20A-AC
|Vendor
|Tongou
|Description
|Single-phase multifunction RCBO (DIN Module)
|Exposes
|switch (state), temperature, current, power, voltage, energy, event, over_voltage_setting, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_setting, under_voltage_threshold, temperature_setting, temperature_threshold, over_power_setting, over_power_threshold, auto_reclosing, restore_default, overcurrent_recloser, leakage_recloser, overpower_recloser
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Event (enum)
Last event of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
event property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
over_current_trip,
over_power_trip,
high_temp_trip,
over_voltage_trip,
under_voltage_trip,
over_current_alarm,
over_power_alarm,
high_temp_alarm,
over_voltage_alarm,
under_voltage_alarm,
remote_on,
remote_off,
manual_on,
manual_off,
leakage_trip,
leakage_alarm,
restore_default,
automatic_closing,
electricity_shortage,
electricity_shortage_alarm,
timing_switch_On,
timing_switch_off.
Over voltage setting (enum)
Over voltage setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm,
Trip.
Over voltage threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
240 and the maximum value is
295. The unit of this value is
V.
Under voltage setting (enum)
Under voltage setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm,
Trip.
Under voltage threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
145 and the maximum value is
220. The unit of this value is
V.
Temperature setting (enum)
Temperature setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm,
Trip.
Temperature threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-25 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.
Over power setting (enum)
Over power setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_power_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_power_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm,
Trip.
Over power threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_power_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_power_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
25000. The unit of this value is
W.
Auto reclosing (binary)
When the circuit breaker trips due to voltage protection, it will automatically close when the circuit voltage returns to normal. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_reclosing property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_reclosing": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto reclosing is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Restore default (binary)
Turn ON to restore default settings. Value can be found in the published state on the
restore_default property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"restore_default": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON restore default is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Overcurrent Recloser (binary)
When the circuit breaker trips due to overcurrent protection, it will automatically close when the circuit voltage returns to normal. Value can be found in the published state on the
overcurrent_recloser property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"overcurrent_recloser": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON overcurrent Recloser is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Leakage Recloser (binary)
When the circuit breaker trips due to leakage protection, it will automatically close when the circuit voltage returns to normal. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_recloser property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"leakage_recloser": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON leakage Recloser is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Overpower Recloser (binary)
When the circuit breaker trips due to overpower protection, it will automatically close when the circuit voltage returns to normal. Value can be found in the published state on the
overpower_recloser property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"overpower_recloser": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON overpower Recloser is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Leakage current (numeric)
Current leakage. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mA.
Over current setting (enum)
Over current setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm,
Trip.
Over current threshold (numeric)
Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
A.
Leakage setting (enum)
Leakage setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"leakage_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm,
Trip.
Leakage threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"leakage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
30 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
mA.