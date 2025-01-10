Tongou TOSA1-01WXJAT2A
|Model
|TOSA1-01WXJAT2A
|Vendor
|Tongou
|Description
|Smart energy meter, two wire
|Exposes
|energy, voltage, current, power, ac_frequency, power_factor, temperature, event, over_current_setting, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_setting, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_setting, under_voltage_threshold, temperature_setting, temperature_threshold, over_power_setting, over_power_threshold
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Power factor (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Current temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Event (enum)
Last event of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
event property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
over_current_trip,
over_power_trip,
high_temp_trip,
over_voltage_trip,
under_voltage_trip,
over_current_alarm,
over_power_alarm,
high_temp_alarm,
over_voltage_alarm,
under_voltage_alarm,
remote_on,
remote_off,
manual_on,
manual_off,
leakage_trip,
leakage_alarm,
restore_default,
automatic_closing,
electricity_shortage,
electricity_shortage_alarm,
timing_switch_On,
timing_switch_off.
Over current setting (enum)
Over current setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm.
Over current threshold (numeric)
Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
A.
Over voltage setting (enum)
Over voltage setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm.
Over voltage threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
240 and the maximum value is
295. The unit of this value is
V.
Under voltage setting (enum)
Under voltage setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm.
Under voltage threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
90 and the maximum value is
220. The unit of this value is
V.
Temperature setting (enum)
Temperature setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm.
Temperature threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-25 and the maximum value is
80. The unit of this value is
°C.
Over power setting (enum)
Over power setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_power_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_power_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Ignore,
Alarm.
Over power threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_power_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_power_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1000 and the maximum value is
26000. The unit of this value is
W.