Tuya TOQCB2-80

ModelTOQCB2-80
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart circuit breaker
Exposesswitch (state), energy, power, voltage, current, temperature, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, last_event, over_current_setting, current_threshold, under_voltage_setting, under_voltage_threshold, over_voltage_setting, over_voltage_threshold, over_power_setting, over_power_threshold, temperature_setting, temperature_threshold, clear_fault, factory_reset, linkquality
PictureTuya TOQCB2-80

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Voltage a (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage b (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage c (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Last event (enum)

Last event. Value can be found in the published state on the last_event property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, trip_over_current, trip_over_power, trip_over_temperature, trip_voltage_1, trip_voltage_2, alarm_over_current, alarm_over_power, alarm_over_temperature, alarm_voltage_1, alarm_voltage_2, remote_on, remote_off, manual_on, manual_off, value_15, value_16, factory_reset.

Over current setting (enum)

Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_setting property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: closed, alarm, trip.

Current threshold (numeric)

Current threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 63. The unit of this value is A.

Under voltage setting (enum)

Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: closed, alarm, trip.

Under voltage threshold (numeric)

Under voltage threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 145 and the maximum value is 220. The unit of this value is V.

Over voltage setting (enum)

Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: closed, alarm, trip.

Over voltage threshold (numeric)

Over-voltage threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 245 and the maximum value is 295. The unit of this value is V.

Over power setting (enum)

Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_power_setting property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_power_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: closed, alarm, trip.

Over power threshold (numeric)

Over-power threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the over_power_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_power_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 200 and the maximum value is 20000. The unit of this value is W.

Temperature setting (enum)

Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setting property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: closed, alarm, trip.

Temperature threshold (numeric)

Temperature threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is °C.

Clear fault (binary)

Recover from an incident. Value can be found in the published state on the clear_fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_fault": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON clear fault is ON, if OFF OFF.

Factory reset (binary)

Back to factory settings, USE WITH CAUTION. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON factory reset is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.