Tuya TOQCB2-80

Model TOQCB2-80 Vendor Tuya Description Smart circuit breaker Exposes switch (state), energy, power, voltage, current, temperature, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, last_event, over_current_setting, current_threshold, under_voltage_setting, under_voltage_threshold, over_voltage_setting, over_voltage_threshold, over_power_setting, over_power_threshold, temperature_setting, temperature_threshold, clear_fault, factory_reset, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Last event. Value can be found in the published state on the last_event property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , trip_over_current , trip_over_power , trip_over_temperature , trip_voltage_1 , trip_voltage_2 , alarm_over_current , alarm_over_power , alarm_over_temperature , alarm_voltage_1 , alarm_voltage_2 , remote_on , remote_off , manual_on , manual_off , value_15 , value_16 , factory_reset .

Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: closed , alarm , trip .

Current threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the current_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 63 . The unit of this value is A .

Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: closed , alarm , trip .

Under voltage threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 145 and the maximum value is 220 . The unit of this value is V .

Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: closed , alarm , trip .

Over-voltage threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 245 and the maximum value is 295 . The unit of this value is V .

Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_power_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_power_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: closed , alarm , trip .

Over-power threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the over_power_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_power_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 200 and the maximum value is 20000 . The unit of this value is W .

Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: closed , alarm , trip .

Temperature threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

Recover from an incident. Value can be found in the published state on the clear_fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_fault": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON clear fault is ON, if OFF OFF.

Back to factory settings, USE WITH CAUTION. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory reset is ON, if OFF OFF.