Tuya TOQCB2-80
|Model
|TOQCB2-80
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart circuit breaker
|Exposes
|switch (state), energy, power, voltage, current, temperature, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, last_event, over_current_setting, current_threshold, under_voltage_setting, under_voltage_threshold, over_voltage_setting, over_voltage_threshold, over_power_setting, over_power_threshold, temperature_setting, temperature_threshold, clear_fault, factory_reset, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Voltage a (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage b (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage c (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Last event (enum)
Last event. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_event property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
trip_over_current,
trip_over_power,
trip_over_temperature,
trip_voltage_1,
trip_voltage_2,
alarm_over_current,
alarm_over_power,
alarm_over_temperature,
alarm_voltage_1,
alarm_voltage_2,
remote_on,
remote_off,
manual_on,
manual_off,
value_15,
value_16,
factory_reset.
Over current setting (enum)
Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
closed,
alarm,
trip.
Current threshold (numeric)
Current threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
63. The unit of this value is
A.
Under voltage setting (enum)
Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
closed,
alarm,
trip.
Under voltage threshold (numeric)
Under voltage threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
145 and the maximum value is
220. The unit of this value is
V.
Over voltage setting (enum)
Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
closed,
alarm,
trip.
Over voltage threshold (numeric)
Over-voltage threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
245 and the maximum value is
295. The unit of this value is
V.
Over power setting (enum)
Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_power_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_power_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
closed,
alarm,
trip.
Over power threshold (numeric)
Over-power threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_power_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_power_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
200 and the maximum value is
20000. The unit of this value is
W.
Temperature setting (enum)
Action if threshold value is reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
closed,
alarm,
trip.
Temperature threshold (numeric)
Temperature threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.
Clear fault (binary)
Recover from an incident. Value can be found in the published state on the
clear_fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_fault": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON clear fault is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Factory reset (binary)
Back to factory settings, USE WITH CAUTION. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.