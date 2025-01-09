Tongou TO-Q-SA1

Model TO-Q-SA1 Vendor Tongou Description Zigbee energy meter (transformer clamp) Exposes energy, voltage, current, power, ac_frequency, power_factor, temperature, event, over_current_setting, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_setting, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_setting, under_voltage_threshold, temperature_setting, temperature_threshold, over_power_setting, over_power_threshold Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Current temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Last event of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the event property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , over_current_trip , over_power_trip , high_temp_trip , over_voltage_trip , under_voltage_trip , over_current_alarm , over_power_alarm , high_temp_alarm , over_voltage_alarm , under_voltage_alarm , remote_on , remote_off , manual_on , manual_off , leakage_trip , leakage_alarm , restore_default , automatic_closing , electricity_shortage , electricity_shortage_alarm , timing_switch_On , timing_switch_off .

Over current setting. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm .

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is A .

Over voltage setting. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm .

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 240 and the maximum value is 295 . The unit of this value is V .

Under voltage setting. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm .

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 90 and the maximum value is 220 . The unit of this value is V .

Temperature setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm .

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -25 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Over power setting. Value can be found in the published state on the over_power_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_power_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Ignore , Alarm .